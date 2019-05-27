Five sand lorries seized

Five lorries used for transporting sand illegally were seized on Monday.

Acting on a tip off on illegal sand mining in Manmangalam taluk, revenue officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer G. Saravanamurthy conducted vehicle checks at Nerur and Minnampalli in the early hours. They intercepted a lorry that was found transporting sand without valid documents and permission and seized it.

They also seized one more lorry for illegally transporting sand.

During vehicle checks at Pugalur, the officials intercepted three fully loaded sand lorries without valid documents and seized them. About 20 units of sand, valued at ₹2 lakh, was also seized.

The lorries were taken to the Revenue Divisional Office in Karur for further inquiry. Officials said a case would be registered against the owners and drivers for illegally transporting sand.

Two weeks ago, revenue officials seized nine lorries from the same areas.