Farmers’ call to Rahul Gandhi

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations in Tamil Nadu has urged senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to advise his party men in Karnataka and Kerala to act as per law on the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar issues.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Wednesday, Committee president P. R. Pandian said though it was heartening to note the supporting stand taken by the former Congress president to stand with Tamil Nadu on the NEET issue, the Tamil Nadu farming community expected him to stand by them on the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar issues also.

Regretting the hard stance adopted by the Congress on Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka and the unfounded instability theory with respect to Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala, he exhorted Mr. Gandhi to advise his party men in these two States to act as per law and thereby not harm the interests of the Tamil Nadu farming community.