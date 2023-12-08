HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bon Secours College for Women signs MoU with ONDC

December 08, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Friday.

According to a College release, the ONDC is a technology-based initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union government to transform how e-commerce functions in the country by enabling e-commerce through an open protocol based on open-source specifications. The signing of the MoU with ONDC aimed at promoting and supporting entrepreneurship among students, alumnae and other stakeholders fostering innovation and business development in the digital commerce ecosystem.

The release added that the signing of the MoU would help empower students become successful entrepreneurs and promote innovation.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / universities and colleges / electronic commerce

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.