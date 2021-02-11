Tiruchirapalli

Bharathidasan University launches 11 online programmes

The Distance Education Bureau of University Grants Commission (UGC-DEB) has permitted the Centre for Distance and Online Education of Bharathidasan University (BDU) to conduct eleven online programmes.

They constitute three UG programmes: B.A. Tamil, English and B.B.A.; and eight PG programmes: M.A. Tamil, English, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, M.Sc. Information Technology, and M.B.A.

BDU ranks among the top 100 universities permitted by the Central Government to start online programmes.

The online programs were launched by Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam on Thursday in the presence of Registrar G. Gopinath and other senior officials.

