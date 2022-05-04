Ban order issued for Dharmapuram Adheenam’s ‘pattina pravesam’

The Dharmapuram Adheenam has been refused permission by the Mayiladuthurai district administration to conduct pattina pravesam', a customary practice during which the pontiff is carried on a palanquin by devotees on their shoulders.

Revenue Divisional Officer of Mayiladuthurai J. Balaji issued the ban order for the event scheduled for May 22, terming the practice a "violation of human rights".

The order was issued in the wake of objections raised by Dravidar Kazhagam and other fraternal outfits. A description of the warnings by the outfits that permitting pattana pravesam would trigger law and order problems was submitted to the district administration by the Deputy Superintendent of Police. Proceedings of the weekly law and order review meeting convened by the Collector was also factored in for issuing the ban order.

The RDO cited Article 23 of Indian Constitution in his ban order. It states: “Traffic in human beings and begar [compulsory labour] and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law.”

The Dravida Kazhagam and other outfits had, while cautioning the district authorities against permitting the event, reportedly taken exception to the conduct of the pattina pravesam' of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Gurumahasannidhanam, a Saivite Mutt based in the town of Tiruvavaduthurai in Kuthalam Taluk in the district, during February.

On their part, representatives of Hindu outfits exhorted the district administration to allow the practice which they said had been in vogue for centuries.