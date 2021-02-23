Tiruchirapalli

Anganwadi workers continue stir

Anganwadi workers and assistants stage a protest outside the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Several anganwadi workers and assistants continued their waiting agitation for the second day near the Collectorate here on Tuesday in support of their demands.

Their demands to the government included regularisation as government employees and provision of time-bound scale of pay. Over 300 anganwadi workers participated in the stir, said police sources.

