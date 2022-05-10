Accident victim’s organs donated

The posthumous donor was an auto-rickshaw driver from Kodumbalur village in Pudukottai district

The posthumous donor was an auto-rickshaw driver from Kodumbalur village in Pudukottai district

Patients in Tiruchi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore were helped by organs harvested by surgeons of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) recently, thanks to the family members of the donor, a 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Kodumbalur village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.

According to a statement from the hospital, the auto-rickshaw driver, met with an accident and was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College and Hospital on May 1. After being shifted to a private hospital in Tiruchi, the patient was brought to MGMGH on May 6. The young man was declared brain dead on May 8.

Organ donation coordinator Prasanna Sivakumar counselled the bereaved family and obtained their consent for the procedure.. Once the family agreed, on May 7, physicians surgically removed the kidneys, eyes and liver from the deceased. E. Arun Raj medical superintendent and Chitra Thiruvalluvan, resident medical officer, supervised the team effort.

The liver was sent to a hospital in Coimbatore, while one kidney was given to a patient in Tirunelveli. The other kidney and pair of eyes were given to MGMGH patients.