106 fresh cases, no death in central region

The daily count of COVID-19 cases continued to be on the upswing in the central region with 106 more persons testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.
Thanjavur district continued to report the maximum number of cases among the eight central districts with 51 fresh cases. The numbers were on the rise in Tiruchi district too as 17 persons tested positive. Nagapattinam reported 13 fresh cases and Tiruvarur a dozen. Karur and Pudukottai reported half-a-dozen cases each.
Ariyalur and Perambalur continued to be at the bottom of the table with the former reporting a single fresh case and the latter none.
As per the bulletin of the State Health Department, there was no death due to the virus in the region. As on Tuesday, there were 251 active case iincluding those under home treatment, in Thanjavur district. There were 116 actives cases in Tiruchi district, 101 in Tiruvarur, 72 in Nagapattinam, 32 in Pudukottai, 26 in Karur, eight in Perambalur and seven in Ariyalur.
