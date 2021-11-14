10 detained under Goondas Act

The city police have detained 10 persons under the Goondas Act since the beginning of this month.

The accused were detained under the Act for their involvement in crimes such as murder, sale of ganja, robbery, sexual harassment and smuggling of ration rice in different police station limits within the city.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan has warned of stern action as per law against those involved in such types of crimes, a press release said here on Sunday.

He has instructed police personnel to carry out patrolling and conduct vehicle checks to ensure maintenance of law and order and prevemtion of crime.