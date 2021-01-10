Kalaripayattu academy braces for action

Kerala CM to release syllabus next week.

Kalaripayattu, considered the oldest surviving martial art of the country, with a legacy of more than 3,000 years, is set to see a surge in popularity with the establishment of an academy in the Kerala capital.

Lessons in one of the most famous combat styles in the world will now be taught to the new generation at the facility which will come up at Kerala Tourism’s Vellar Crafts Village en route to Kovalam.

The 3,500 sq ft academy in the village is scheduled to be completed in two months.

Classes will be conducted here by gurus led by Padmashri Meenakshiamma. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the syllabus of Kalaripayattu Academy on January 16 during the inauguration of the renovated Crafts Village.

The academy will admit 100 students initially. The training will be in two batches, from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Children and adults will be trained.

There are also plans to link the academy with the Dance Training College that is also part of the Crafts Village. Classes will be organised in such a way that training in Kalaripayattu will help those learning dance.

The academy is intended to impart training in the true spirit of the ancient martial art that is based on sound scientific principles.