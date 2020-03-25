Food kits for 1,000 transgender persons

Food kits will be given to 1,000 transgender persons through Supplyco to ensure their health and social security against the backdrop of the COVID-19 spread in the State.

Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja said transgender persons were facing a lot of hurdles in meeting their day-to-day requirements.

People from the community who had ID cards, whose screening was over, and those who had applied for the cards will be given the kits through the District Social Justice Officers.

Provisions

The kit will comprise 5kg of rice, 1kg of green gram, 500ml of coconut oil, 1kg of sugar, 1kg of wheat flour (atta), and 500gm of tea leaves.