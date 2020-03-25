Food kits for 1,000 transgender persons

Food kits will be given to 1,000 transgender persons through Supplyco to ensure their health and social security against the backdrop of the COVID-19 spread in the State.
Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja said transgender persons were facing a lot of hurdles in meeting their day-to-day requirements.
People from the community who had ID cards, whose screening was over, and those who had applied for the cards will be given the kits through the District Social Justice Officers.
Provisions
The kit will comprise 5kg of rice, 1kg of green gram, 500ml of coconut oil, 1kg of sugar, 1kg of wheat flour (atta), and 500gm of tea leaves.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.