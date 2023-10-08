Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences at Mangalore University gets accredited under Yoga Institution category

October 08, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Yoga Certification Board, Union Ministry of AYUSH has recognised/accredited the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University under Yoga Institution category.

With this, the department is now eligible to conduct various Comprehensive Certification Programs.

The recognition/accreditation granted on September 29, 2023, is valid for five years from September 27, 2023, to September 26, 2028. The recognition underscores the institution’s commitment to promoting physical and mental well-being through the ancient practice of yoga, K. Krishna Sharma, Chairman and professor of the department said in a release.

Now the university, through the department, is authorised to offer a range of yoga certifications that cater to a wide spectrum of interests and career aspirations such as Yoga Protocol Instructor, Yoga Wellness Instructor, Yoga Teacher & Evaluator, Assistant Yoga Therapist, Yoga Therapist, and Yoga Master, etc. Designed for seasoned practitioners, this certification programs equips individuals with advanced knowledge and skills to lead and teach yoga at an expert level, imparting wisdom and depth to their practice, Mr. Sharma said.

These certifications are tailored to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to pursue fulfilling careers in the field of yoga and holistic wellness, as well as deepen their personal practice.

Yoga, with its deep roots in India, has gained global recognition for its numerous benefits, including enhanced physical health, stress reduction, mental clarity, and spiritual well-being. The recognition/accreditation reflects the university’s dedication to promoting these principles and making yoga accessible to individuals of all backgrounds.

“The certification recognises Mangalore University’s dedication to providing the highest standard of yoga education and the institution’s role as a torch bearer in advancing the science of yoga,” he said.

The certification process included a comprehensive assessment of the university’s holistic yoga programs since the establishment of the department. This encompassed a thorough review of the curriculum, the qualifications and expertise of the administrative, teaching, non-teaching faculties, and an evaluation of the facilities and resources available to students, he said.