TRAI to hold consumer outreach programme at Bajpe on Tuesday

September 26, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has organised a telecom consumer outreach programme at Ambika Annapoorneshwari Sabha Griha, Sunkadakatte, Bajpe, from 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

K. Muralidhar from TRAI Regional Office, Bengaluru, said in a release that officers from the regional office will address the gathering. Besides students from the Nirnjan Group of Institutes, the event is open to the public too.

The programme aims to create awareness among people about their rights and duties as customers of cellphone, landline, cable tv, etc. In addition, there will be a lecture on cybercrime/cyberfrauds by a police officer.

He said many consumers are not aware of the regulations issued by TRAI to protect the interest of the consumers.

Consumers should be aware of the grievance redressal mechanism, procedure for filing appeal, procedure for porting the subscription to another service provider by retaining the same number, procedure to stop unsolicited commercial communication and unwanted calls, and rules related to value-added services.

