Sky walk project proposed across Phalguni is to promote tourism: MLA

January 20, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, speaking at a press conference on Friday.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, speaking at a press conference on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said here on Friday that the sky walk or suspension (hanging) bridge project proposed to be taken up under the Smart City Mission to connect Sulthan Bathery with Tannirbavi in the city is to promote tourism.

The bridge has been proposed to be built across the Phalguni which is popularly called Gurupur river.

To a question at a press conference, the MLA said that the construction of the bridge had been proposed as part of water front project, to be taken up under the smart city mission, which has also been aimed at promoting tourism. The foundation stone for water front project will be laid soon.

The suspension bridge has been planned as a visionary project to sustain tourism, the MLA said.

Mr. Kamath was responding to the recent demand of former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo that a regular bridge should be built across the river as it would provide direct connectivity to the people of Tannirbavi and Bengre areas beyond the river with the city.

