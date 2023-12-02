Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to flag off coast’s first Vande Bharat Express this month-end

December 02, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the Karnataka coast’s first Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon this month-end.

Mr. Kateel told reporters here after a review meeting of Railway works that the two additional platforms at Mangaluru Central too were likely to be inaugurated simultaneously.

Two weekly trains from Mangaluru Central to Bhavnagar and Rameswaram, sanctioned by the Railway Ministry last year, too would be flagged off on the occasion, the MP said.

He also expressed confidence that the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway would facilitate extension of Viyauapura-Mangaluru Junction, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction and Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express services to Mangaluru Central, a long-pending demand of train patrons in Mangaluru.

Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said the division was working out timetable and modalities for the extension.

Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Palakkad, Nandala Perumal said the new platforms were already accommodating arriving trains. Foot overbridge work gets completed by this month-end while the trolley path too would be ready by then. The second entry on the Attavar side, where new platforms have come up, would be spruced up, he said.

Mr. Perumal said the Mahakalipadpu twin railway underbridge (RuB) was likely to be completed by May next. Erection of remaining two precast concrete boxes to be pushed beneath the Shoranur-Mangaluru Junction line would be completed by this month-end. Thereafter, RuB structure beneath the Shoranur-Mangaluru Central line would be built through excavation.

He urged the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., to furnish stormwater drainage design and get the Deputy Commissioner’s approval for earth excavation for speedy execution of the work.

With goods shed operations being gradually shifted to Ullal yard, the Bunder yard would be utilised for coaching operations to facilitate increased train operations from Mangaluru Central.

The Pandeshwar level crossing issue could be resolved by constructing a road overbridge, he said.

While coach and train information display boards on platforms and at the entrance respectively at Mangaluru Junction would soon be provided, train information display boards would be installed at Mangaluru Central.

Konkan Railway Corporation’s Senior Regional Traffic Manager Vinay Kumar said the corporation would develop Surathkal station in a phased manner.

To a demand by Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty’s proposal for widening the RoB on Surathkal-MRPL Road, he said KRCL was open to the suggestion.