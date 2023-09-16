HamberMenu
Nitte Institute of Communication receives Godox Certification

September 16, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO), Mangaluru, has received the Godox Certification.

As part of the certification, Godox will conduct workshops on lighting for students, where they will learn from the Godox Team about latest lighting techniques and practices. NICO will also be organizing Short Term Courses with Godox.

Obtaining the certification reaffirms NICO’s commitment to providing students with excellent training in media and communication, backed by cutting-edge equipment from Godox, Raviraj, Head, NICO said in a release on Friday.

NICO is committed to providing relevant and comprehensive programs for its students. Besides the Godox partnership, NICO also hosts workshops by experts in photography, feature writing, video editing, VFX, and short filmmaking. These workshops give students exposure to real-world challenges and opportunities in the media industry.

“We are happy to be India’s Only Godox Certified Training Centre. We want to give our students the best training possible, so they can succeed in the media landscape,” he said.

Besides offering five comprehensive programs in media and communication, the institution also organizes the Nitte International Film Festival (NIFF), which is one among the few student-managed film festivals in the country. The NIFF sees about 70-80 films being screened over four days in a popular multiplex in the city. Students get an opportunity to interact with filmmakers, technicians, actors, cinematographers, scriptwriters who participate in the festival.

