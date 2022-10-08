Mangaluru

New attractions at Pilikula Biological Park for visitors soon

Indian eagle owl, one of the new arrivals at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru​. ​​

Indian eagle owl, one of the new arrivals at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru​. ​​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Alexandrine parakeet, one of the new arrivals at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru​. ​​

Alexandrine parakeet, one of the new arrivals at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru​. ​​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Some new birds and rhesus macaque will be add attractions for the visitors to Pilikula Biological Park soon.

The birds are Indian eagle owl, Alexandrine parakeet, and rose ringed parakeet.

People for Animals – Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre, Bengaluru, has handed them over to the park, director of the park H. J. Bhandary said in a press release on Saturday.

Now they have been kept under quarantine for 15 days. They will be let in the visitors’ enclosure after completing the quarantine period, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Mangalore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2022 9:33:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/new-attractions-at-pilikula-biological-park-for-visitors-soon/article65985019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY