Nayarkudru island will be developed as a tourist destination, says MLA Y. Bharath Shetty

January 31, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Stating that Nayarkudru island here will be developed as a tourist destination, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said here on Tuesday, January 31, that bids have been invited to construct a bridge from Tannirbhavi to the island at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore.

Speaking at “Meet the Press” organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists at the Patrika Bhavan here, Dr. Shetty said the island will be developed at a cost of ₹42 crore where in tourism facilities including an amphi-theatre and art museum will be built. “Coastal Regulatory Zone clearance has been obtained for the project,” he said.

A total of ₹16 crore will be spent to improve tourism facilities on the Tannirbhavi beach, which is among the beaches selected in the State to develop it as a “blue flag” beach. The amount will be spent to build more toilets, install more lights and arrange other facilities to ensure that tourists spent time on the beach safely, he said.

Tourism infrastructure at Panambur beach was being improved at a cost of ₹10 crore on a public-private-partnership mode. “This will help government get revenue of ₹1.5 crore per year as against ₹10 lakh it was getting earlier,” he said.

A proposal has been sent to the government for developing Idya beach. The lake next to the Light House in Surathkal was being developed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The two roads leading to the Light House, which were recently damaged due to sea erosion, were being repaired by Fisheries department at a cost of ₹5 crore.

The missing links in the underground drainage network in Surathkal area have been restored and they will be commissioned shortly after testing.

Traffic junction improvement works have been taken up in Surathkal, Honnakatte and Kottara at a cost of ₹5 crore earmarked for each junction. Like the “Smart bus stop” near Govinddasa College in Surathkal three more such bus stops will be developed at Mukka, Kottara and Kavoor.

A total of ₹1,966.48 crore was being spent for development works in Mangaluru City North constituency, he said.