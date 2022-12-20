Karavali Utsava to be held in Mangaluru next month

December 20, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

Karavali Utsava will be organised in Mangaluru city in January 2023, according to Kumara, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat. Speaking at a preliminary meeting called to discuss the modalities of organising the utsava, he said that the dates of the festival will be fixed after consulting the district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar. The district administration will also write to the government seeking funds to organise the festival, he said, asking the officials concerned to constitute different committees and sub-committees.

Launch of Sports Medicine Centre in Udupi on Dec. 24

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports will inaugurate the Centre for Sports Medicine in Udupi on December 24. The Minister will also attend the ‘Atalotsav’ organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the same day. The Minister will address a ‘Yuva Samvad’ on December 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, according to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

COMEDK launches innovation hub in Mangaluru

The COMEDK has launched COMEDKARES Innovation Hub in Mangaluru on the third floor, Bharat Mall. It aims to help engineering students stay up-to-date on new and emerging technologies. The hub will focus on subjects like social innovation, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence, thereby developing an innovative and design thinking mindset among students of member institutions. The hub will run courses that will supplement the learning of students in addition to their regular college curriculum. Starting from December 17, the hub is running the summer internship programme followed by two six-month courses on innovation and design thinking. In due course of time, programs in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Augmented Reality, will be introduced. The fees for these courses will be very minimal to ensure easy affordability for students. The VTU recognising the merit of the COMEDKARES has extended support in recognising the programme with credits, a release said.

MESCOM consumers’ meeting in Sullia

MESCOM will conduct a meeting of its consumers at its Sullia sub-division office on December 23 from 11 a.m. to noon through videoconference and over phone. The link is https://meet.google.com/kzd-tvkc-eoe. Phone 08257-231399. Consumers from Sullia and Kukke Subrahmanya sub-divisions can participate.