Feasibility report on marina at Padukere to be sought

A meeting called by the district administration in Udupi on Wednesday decided to seek a feasibility report from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, on constructing a marina, which could cost ₹ 800 crore, on Padukere beach.
Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that a 3.69-km-long marina could be developed on Padukere coast, which has natural islands, by constructing a 1.66 km to 2 km long breakwater. A detailed project report will be prepared after obtaining the feasibility report. The Coastal Development Authority will be the implementing agency for the project.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the project will be implemented without damaging the local environment and without violating the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) rules. When the project comes up, it will be a major contributor for the growth of tourism and it would also create employment opportunities. At present, there is no full-scale international standard marina anywhere in the country.
The Deputy Commissioner said that various types of cruise vessels and boats can anchor at the marina.
Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said that if the district administration got the feasibility and detailed project report ready by February 2021, provision for construction can be made in the 2021-22 State Budget.
Chairman of the Coastal Development Authority Mattar Ratnakara Hegde said that efforts would be made to get the reports by then.
