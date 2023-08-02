HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dakshina Kannada District Tourism Committee intends to launch a portal for tourism promotion, says Deputy Commissioner

August 02, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan being felicitated at an interaction with media personnel in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan being felicitated at an interaction with media personnel in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said here on Wednesday that the district tourism committee, headed by him, intends to launch a portal dedicated for the promotion of tourism.

Speaking at a ‘meet the press’ , organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, the Deputy Commissioner said that the portal should provide a comprehensive information on the tourism destinations including beaches, hospitality sector, seasonal events of the district and the like.

The portal intended to be launched should help to market Dakshina Kannada by creating a brand.

He said that there is a need to prepare a calendar of tourism events by having fixed dates. The tourism circuit should be prepared to help tourists visiting the district from outside.

“An ecosystem should be created for the tourism sector to thrive,” he said, adding that the local stakeholders should join hands in making the portal an integrated one.

Referring to the new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex project coming up at Padil, Mr. Muhilan said that it required ₹32 crore more for completing and ₹55 crore has already been spent on the building. The government in the 2023-24 Budget, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has announced that funds will be allocated for completing the pending DC office complex projects in the State. It included the project in Mangaluru too.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he will inspect the stretches of national highways passing through the city limits with the officials of Mangaluru City Corporation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and police soon to address traffic related, road safety and other issues.

Both the NHAI and police have listed out the issues to be addressed. Some can be addressed immediately while there are some issues which needed more time for resolving.

Mr. Mulilan said that he will try to have a special team of officials to address issues pertaining to revenue matters. Technology can be made use of for identifying revenue and forest land for a clear demarcation.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a team of the district administration comprising himself will visit each taluk headquarters, on rotation, on a given day in a week to address the grievances of people starting from second week of August.

Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president of the union, spoke.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / tourism

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.