Continued awareness programmes on environment protection resulted in forest cover increase by 1.5%: Principal District Judge

June 05, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Principal District and Sessions Judge Shanthaveera Shivappa on Monday, June 5, claimed the forest cover was increasing by 1.5% every year because of continued environment awareness programmes in the State and urged people to plant more local varieties and fruit-yielding saplings.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations jointly organised by the Udupi District Administration, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and other stakeholders at the district office complex Rajatadri in Manipal. Mr. Shivappa said the human-animal conflict could abate if more and more fruit-yielding saplings were planted in forest areas. People should also shun the single-use plastic and follow environment-friendly activities in their daily life, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said nature caters to human needs, but not greed. Systematic planning should be made for implementing environment protection programmes, he said, adding that Udupi was rich with natural resources and everyone should have self-awareness about environment protection.

District Regional Environment Officer K.M. Raju said the Union and State governments were implementing Mission Life programme for environment protection through rational use of water and power and organic food production and use. The menace of the single-use plastic could be abated through reduce, reuse and prohibition activities.

Panchavarna Yuvaka Mandala, Kota, was felicitated for its service in environment protection. Students took out a bicycle rally from MJC Grounds to Rajatadri. Prizes were distributed to students who won in various competitions conducted on the occasion. Joseph Rebello delivered a special talk on environment pollution through plastic and the remedies.

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Sharmila, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Ganapathi, District Scouts and Guides Commissioner Vijayendra Vasanth Rao, assistant environment officer Amrutha and others were present.