Madurai

Two tourists from Haryana killed in road accident near Madurai

more-in

They victims were on their way to Kanniyakumari

Two woman tourists from Haryana were killed when a speeding Omni bus rammed against a tourist van in which they were travelling on Madurai- Virudhunagar Highway near Tirumangalam in the early hours of Saturday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Also Read
&nbsp;

Road accident fatalities drop 24%, thanks to concerted efforts

 

The police said that a group of over 40 tourists from Haryana had come to Madurai two days back.

They were proceeding to Kanniyakumari in two vans.

When one of the vans slowed down on the highway near Samathuvapuram, the Omni bus, proceeding to Kalakad in Tirunelveli district from Coimbatore, hit it from behind.

Thirteen persons injured in the accident have been referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Madurai
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 8:45:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-tourists-from-haryana-killed-in-road-accident-near-madurai/article30768798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY