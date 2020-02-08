Two tourists from Haryana killed in road accident near Madurai

Two woman tourists from Haryana were killed when a speeding Omni bus rammed against a tourist van in which they were travelling on Madurai- Virudhunagar Highway near Tirumangalam in the early hours of Saturday.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.
The police said that a group of over 40 tourists from Haryana had come to Madurai two days back.
They were proceeding to Kanniyakumari in two vans.
When one of the vans slowed down on the highway near Samathuvapuram, the Omni bus, proceeding to Kalakad in Tirunelveli district from Coimbatore, hit it from behind.
Thirteen persons injured in the accident have been referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital here.
