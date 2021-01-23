Tense moments at Thangachimadam

Even as the villagers were unable to accept that their loved ones were no more after the Sri Lankan navy personnel allegedly killed four of the fishermen, uneasy calm prevailed at Thangachimadam when a vehicle carrying one of the bodies did not stop at the village but went straight to the cemetery on Saturday.

Angered by the act, villagers blocked the Madurai-Rameswaram highway for about an hour. As the news spread, the SP held talks and assured to get their demand resolved following which they paid their homage.

At Thangachimadam and at a few other hamlets large section of youth were seen agitated and normal life here was totally paralysed.