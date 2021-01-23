Madurai

Tense moments at Thangachimadam

Vehicle carrying the body of one of the four fishermen, who was killed after a Sri Lankan naval boat rammed and sunk the fishing boat they were in, being taken in a procession at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Even as the villagers were unable to accept that their loved ones were no more after the Sri Lankan navy personnel allegedly killed four of the fishermen, uneasy calm prevailed at Thangachimadam when a vehicle carrying one of the bodies did not stop at the village but went straight to the cemetery on Saturday.

Angered by the act, villagers blocked the Madurai-Rameswaram highway for about an hour. As the news spread, the SP held talks and assured to get their demand resolved following which they paid their homage.

At Thangachimadam and at a few other hamlets large section of youth were seen agitated and normal life here was totally paralysed.

