Rain exposes poor quality of Madurai roads

Following the recent rain, water stagnation has been reported in Tamukkam, Kamarajar Salai, and Sellur and many places in the city. The residents fear that the rainwater stagnation will lead to health complications among the people. Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management has issued a forecast indicating continued rain in the Madurai region from May 15 to May 19.

“After every rain, water stagnates on roads due to inadequate storm drainage system. Residents have had to devise ways to allow the water to drain. Since potholes have been filled with rainwater, unwary vehicle riders trip down and meet with accidents. Ongoing road-laying work has compounded the problem in Sellur, says a resident.

The slushy roads also pose danger to pedestrians. Stagnant water fosters growth of algae, further elevating the risk of residents contracting vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.