Madurai

Railway employee dies

NAGERCOIL

A railway employee attached to the signal section died while on duty at Nagercoil railway junction on Monday.

Sources in the railway police said when Senthilkumar, 32, swooned suddenly, his colleagues rushed him to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaripallam. But the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Kottar police have registered a case.

Dec 7, 2019

