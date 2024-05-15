Quick Reaction team of police felicitated in Madurai

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) N. Kannan felicitated the Quick Reaction team of the Madurai district police that on May 10 midnight intercepted the car in which a body of a woman was being taken in an attempt to bury it.

The police team comprising Mayandi, Santhanakrishnan Soundarapandi, Murugapandi, Udhayakumar and Mayakannan were felicitated.

The Highway Patrol police, on suspicion, intercepted the car and found the body in it and informed Ammayanayalkanur police since the area came under their jurisdiction. Two persons were arrested.