Preparations underway for grand feast for celestial wedding in Madurai

April 20, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Food being prepared at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School for the celestial wedding in Madurai on Saturday .

Food being prepared at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School for the celestial wedding in Madurai on Saturday . | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A large group of women engaged in pre-preparation for the feast at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Saturday .

A large group of women engaged in pre-preparation for the feast at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Saturday . Photo, Moorthy. G/ The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Mound of vegetables for the feast at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Saturday.

Mound of vegetables for the feast at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Close to one lakh devotees will be treated to Thirukalyana Virundhu’, following Thirukalyanam, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar.

Devotees will be heading to the grand marriage feast organised by Pazhamudir Solai Thiruvarul Murugan Bhaktha Sabhai at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here. Preparations are underway for the grand feast, organisers said.

Over 27,000 devotees were treated to Mappillai Alaippu on Saturday evening, said secretary of the sabhai S.R. Venkatesan. The devotees were served ven pongal with sambar, vadai and rava kesari.

On the day of Thirukalyanam, breakfast will be served to devotees. For ‘Thirukalyana Virundhu the devotees will be served dishes that include ven pongal, sambar rice, tomato rice, curd rice, vegetable pulao, he said.

He said that traders associations at Paravai and Mattuthavani markets had provided fresh vegetables free of cost. Gas agencies provided over 80 cylinders. The devotees also contributed essential materials such as rice, ghee, oil, vegetables and through donations for the marriage feast.

What started as a feast for 3,000 people in 1998 had now turned into a grand feast with thousands of devotees attending the marriage feast every year, the organisers said

Earlier, the feast was served at a sannidhi near the temple. Now, a venue as big as Sethupathi Higher Secondary School was required to accommodate the devotees, they said.

Vice-Chairman of the Sabhai K. Karthikeyan said that close to one lakh devotees were expected to attend the grand feast on April 21. People from across the State would attend the Thirukalyanam and make their way to the marriage feast. Drinking water and other facilities would be made available to the devotees on the premises. Adequate security arrangements had been made for the grand feast, the organisers said.

