Madurai

Mason dies after fall from Govt. Medical College building in Virudhunagar

A 45-year-old mason, R. Murugan, was killed after he slipped while working on the fifth floor of the main building of Virudhunagar Government Medical College on Thursday.

The police said that Murugan, of West Street in nearby Kooraikundu, was working on the the sunshade on the fifth floor of the college building under construction when he accidentally fell down at around 11.45 p.m.

He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

Soolakkarai police are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 4:06:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/mason-dies-after-fall-from-govt-medical-college-building-in-virudhunagar/article33625502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY