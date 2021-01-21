Mason dies after fall from Govt. Medical College building in Virudhunagar

The 45-year-old was working on a sunshade on the fifth floor when he fell, police said

A 45-year-old mason, R. Murugan, was killed after he slipped while working on the fifth floor of the main building of Virudhunagar Government Medical College on Thursday.

The police said that Murugan, of West Street in nearby Kooraikundu, was working on the the sunshade on the fifth floor of the college building under construction when he accidentally fell down at around 11.45 p.m.

He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

Soolakkarai police are investigating.