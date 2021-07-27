High Court grants anticipatory bail to man

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail with conditions to a man accused of having shared a morphed image of former AIADMK Minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C. Raju on social media.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan granted anticipatory bail to the main accused, Sankarasubbu of Thoothukudi district who was apprehending arrest by Kayathar police. The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to the second accused, M. Arulraj.

The Kayathar police booked the men for having shared the post of the morphed image of the former Minister on social media that claimed that he was dead. The accused in the case said that they did not create the post and had only shared it.