HC refuses to quash proceedings against Arjun Sampath

November 29, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi seeking the quash of proceedings pending against him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchi

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed the petition. The case of the prosecution is that in November 2006, about 60 supporters had assembled at a hall and urged the government not to unveil the statue of Periyar in Srirangam.

In December 2006, the petitioner, along with a few other functionaries, damaged the statue of Periyar, knowing well that the act would hurt the sentiments and feelings of the people who revered the leader. A case was registered against the petitioner and others.

The petitioner claimed that he was not involved in the incident. He sought the quash of the proceedings pending against him before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchi.

