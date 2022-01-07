Farmers can get solar-powered motor pumps with 70% subsidy

Farmers from Ramanathapuram district have been invited to get solar- powered motor pumps with 70% subsidy for the open wells and borewells.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat said that the project to be implemented under PM (KUSUM) scheme by Agricultural Engineering Department was aimed at ensuring power supply and improving the livelihood of farmers.

Farmers from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be given preference. Under the scheme, farmers can get motor pumps with the capacity of 5 HP to 10 HP. The cost for 5 HP solar motor pump is ₹2.42 lakh and for 7.5 HP solar motor pump is ₹3.49 lakh and for 10 HP motor pump is ₹4.39 lakh.

The farmers can get 70% subsidy of the cost. Farmers, who have applied for free electricity connection with TANGEDCO, would not lose their seniority status.

When farmers get free power connection, they need to give a consent letter for grid-linking the solar powered motor pump with electricity supply to the Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering).

Farmers need to give an undertaking that they would set up micro irrigation system with their solar-powered motor pump.

Interested farmers from Ramanathapuram, Thiruppullani, Mandapam, R.S. Mangalam and Thiruvadanai blocks can approach Assistant Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) over 98659 67063, and those from Paramakudi, Nainarkoil, Mudukulathur, Pogalur and Kadaladi blocks can approach AEE (Agricultural Engineering) Paramakudi over 75029 79158.