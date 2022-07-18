‘Conduct joint inquiry’

Madurai based Human Rights Organisation, People’s Watch, has urged the State Human Rights Commission, the State Commission for Women and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to conduct a joint inquiry into the death of a Class XII girl in Kallakurichi district.

Executive Director of People’s Watch Henri Tiphagne said it was an unfortunate incident. It was only after the violence by the protesters, that the police were taking action in the case. Nobody took any action for four days following the girl’s death. The authorities should have acted much earlier, he said.

He said the lethargic attitude on the part of the authorities had resulted in the violence. But, violence was not the answer to the issue, he said and condemned the act by the protesters.