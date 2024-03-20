GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Class IX student ends life in Thoothukudi

March 20, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A Class IX student ended his life on Wednesday after his teachers asked him to bring his parents to the school following his involvement in a clash among the students.

 Police said S. Puthiyavan, 14, of Kamarajar Nagar near Maappillaiyoorani under Thaalamuthu Nagar police station limits was studying in Class IX in a higher secondary school on Thoothukudi – Davispuram Road. As he was allegedly involved in a fight among the students, the teachers asked all the students involved in the clash including Puthiyavan to bring their parents to the school.

 Upset over this, Puthiyavan ended his life in his home on Wednesday when his parents were away.

 Thaalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.