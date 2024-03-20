Class IX student ends life in Thoothukudi

March 20, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A Class IX student ended his life on Wednesday after his teachers asked him to bring his parents to the school following his involvement in a clash among the students.

Police said S. Puthiyavan, 14, of Kamarajar Nagar near Maappillaiyoorani under Thaalamuthu Nagar police station limits was studying in Class IX in a higher secondary school on Thoothukudi – Davispuram Road. As he was allegedly involved in a fight among the students, the teachers asked all the students involved in the clash including Puthiyavan to bring their parents to the school.

Upset over this, Puthiyavan ended his life in his home on Wednesday when his parents were away.

Thaalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.