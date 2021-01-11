Madurai

‘Apply for scholarships’

Virudhunagar

Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students of Government and aided schools and colleges have been asked to provide their personal details to their respective educational institutions for pre-matric and post-matric scholarship for the year 2020-21.

In a statement, Collector R. Kannan said that Adi Dravidar and ST students and converted Christian Adi Dravidar students should submit their community certificate, income certificate, Aadhaar card and Aadhaar linked bank account details and their mobile numbers to their schools and colleges.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 7:10:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/apply-for-scholarships/article33550292.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY