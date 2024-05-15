AIADMK MLA ridicules State government’s directions on heat wave when it is raining

Just when rain is pouring in many districts and heat wave is almost over, the State government has issued directions on restricting working hours for construction workers, said AIADMK MLA and Assembly deputy leader R.B. Udayakumar.

He said the directive has been issued at an inappropriate time as heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in the next few days. The Tamil Nadu government, which remained mute for over two months when apprehensions about possible heat wave was rife, has issued directions meant for heat wave ahead of monsoon.

“If it is an independent organisation, the delay in issuing timely orders can be accepted. But how can a government which is responsible for millions of lives be so lethargic in issuing such a crucial directive,” he wondered.

When several people suffered heat stroke and endured heat-related health problems, no noteworthy directions were given by the State government. “Issuing directions for construction workers to escape from heat has come alongside announcement on southwest monsoon, which itself shows the ‘dedication’ of the government towards people’s welfare,” Mr. Udayakumar added.