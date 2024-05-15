GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AIADMK MLA ridicules State government’s directions on heat wave when it is raining

Published - May 15, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Just when rain is pouring in many districts and heat wave is almost over, the State government has issued directions on restricting working hours for construction workers, said AIADMK MLA and Assembly deputy leader R.B. Udayakumar.

He said the directive has been issued at an inappropriate time as heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in the next few days. The Tamil Nadu government, which remained mute for over two months when apprehensions about possible heat wave was rife, has issued directions meant for heat wave ahead of monsoon.

“If it is an independent organisation, the delay in issuing timely orders can be accepted. But how can a government which is responsible for millions of lives be so lethargic in issuing such a crucial directive,” he wondered.  

When several people suffered heat stroke and endured heat-related health problems, no noteworthy directions were given by the State government.  “Issuing directions for construction workers to escape from heat has come alongside announcement on southwest monsoon, which itself shows the ‘dedication’ of the government towards people’s welfare,” Mr. Udayakumar added. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.