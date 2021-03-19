Active cases reach 105 in Madurai

Madurai

There has been a steady increase in the COVID-19 active cases recorded in Madurai district for the past two weeks. The active cases reached 105 on Friday, crossing the 100-cases mark after many weeks.

The doctors and health department officials stress that the public must strictly comply with COVID-19 safety precautions to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said that around 70 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital on Friday.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said that no clusters were formed in Madurai. The rise in positive cases are all indigenous cases from the city. A majority of the cases are reported from Madurai Corporation limits. "A large number of residents aged above 50 are testing positive for COVID-19," he added.

The officials point out that there is a poor compliance with usage of facemasks and maintaining personal distancing at public places.

K. Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association, said that following safety precautions and continuing COVID-19 vaccination must be done simultaneously.

He said that it will take more than one more year till a large proportion of the population is administered COVID-19 vaccination.

"It is important to understand that both vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - do not have 100% efficacy. So, it is important to follow safety precautions even after the vaccine is administered. Even if the beneficiaries do not test positive for COVID-19, they might become carriers of the virus," he said.