HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Scientist N. Gopalakrishnan passes away

April 28, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Gopalakrishnan, 67, founder of the Indian Institute of Scientific Heritage (IISH) and former scientist at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), died in Kochi on Thursday evening. He was under treatment for cardiac-related ailments and collapsed at his residence at Thripunitura around 8 p.m. The cremation was held on Friday.

He had delivered controversial lectures on Indian heritage and philosophy in the country and abroad. Bharatiya Vicharadhara and Eashwarasankalpam are among the books penned by him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.