Over 300 aspirants seek higher education options in France

Over 300 aspirants showed keen interest in higher educational programmes in management, engineering, art, hospitality and food sectors at the ‘Choose France Tour 2022’ education fair held in Kochi on Tuesday.

Students got a chance to get first-hand information from representatives of 37 participating universities and colleges about the programmes they could attend. The fair was organised by the French Institute in India, the educational, cultural and scientific wing of the Embassy of France, in collaboration with Campus France, a French government agency that counsels international students seeking to pursue higher studies in the country.

Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, inaugurated the event. Mayor M. Anilkumar was present.

The visitors availed free counselling sessions from Campus France managers and received information regarding scholarships, visa opportunities, and student life in France. Alliance Française provided information and guidance to students about the relevance of learning the French language, both in France and India.

According to official estimates, around 3,60,000 foreign students are pursuing higher education in France.