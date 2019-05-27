Maradu flats: Environment dept. draws up demolition plan

The Environment Department has started weighing the impacts of demolition of the four illegal apartment complexes at Maradu here, as the agency is left with less than a fortnight for complying with the Supreme Court order for razing them.

The two-member Supreme Court Bench consisting of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Navin Sinha had ordered that the apartments, H2O Holy Faith, Golden Kayaloram, Alfa Serene and Jain Coral Cove, shall be demolished for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines.

The one-month deadline fixed by the court for the demolition of the apartments with around 300 individual housing units will end on June 8.

The department has started assessing the impacts of the demolition including the cost involved for razing them and the manner in which they have to be brought down, said Usha Titus, Principal Secretary, Environment Department.

Reports on the removal and management of debris and related aspects are also being looked into.

The order of the apex court is under the serious consideration of the department. The State government has been apprised of the developments. The matter has been taken up with the Chief Minister, who is also the Minister for Environment, Dr. Titus said.

Enforcement

Once cleared by the Chief Minister, the District Collector of Ernakulam will be directed to enforce the Supreme Court order. It was on an appeal filed by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) against an order of a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the Supreme Court ordered the demolition.

Incidentally, two weeks after the demolition order, the Bench had declined an application from a section of the residents seeking extension of time for vacating the premises.

Dismissing the petition, the court held that there was “no question of extension of time. However, it would be open to the applicant to claim compensation from the promoter/builder in accordance with law in appropriate proceedings.”

The court, while suggesting that those who bought the apartment could seek compensation from the builders, further noted that it “shall not mean that the premises have not to be vacated.”