January 19, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Manoj Moothedan of Congress has been elected as the new Ernakulam district panchayat president.

The election was held at the district panchayat hall on January 19. Mr. Moothedan represents Koovapady division of the district panchayat. The election occurred as the incumbent, Ullas Thomas, had stepped down last month aligning with the intra-party agreement for a split term.