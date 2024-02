February 28, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport on Wednesday seized nearly 900 grams of gold in compound form from a passenger. A Kozhikode native on his way from Bahrain was intercepted at the exit gate by Customs officials based on profiling. In the ensuing examination, four capsules containing 877.92 grams of gold in compound form totally were found concealed inside his body.