GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Exporters’ forum bats for legalising ethylene oxide treatment for spices

Published - May 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) has emphasised the urgent need to allow ethylene oxide (EtO) treatment for spices within the country to align with the stringent quality requirements of importing nations.

The appeal was made on behalf of the Indian spice industry in the wake of the recent rejections on specific spice exports by Singapore and Hong Kong due to the presence of EtO residue.

AISEF chairman Sanjeev Bisht said in a communication that the country’s position in the global spice market would have a detrimental effect, if exporters were not permitted to supply EtO-treated spices. The industry had addressed misconceptions surrounding EtO and emphasised that it was not a pesticide but a sterilising agent crucial for containing and minimizing microbial contamination and life-threatening pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli present in spices and food products, he said.

The forum highlighted the safety and efficacy of EtO treatment, citing its permissible use in several countries, including the United States where it is employed to sterilise food items to control food-borne pathogens. Disallowing EtO treatment could lead to increased risks of microbiological pathogens, non-compliance with regulations, and product recalls in importing countries, potentially jeopardising India’s market share, it said.

The industry has called for awareness initiatives to educate consumers on the benefits and safety of EtO-treated spices, underscoring the necessity of a robust regulatory framework encompassing monitoring, testing, and certification of EtO-treated spices.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.