Doubtful whether Parliament elections would be fair: Teesta Setalvad

January 30, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government of having waged a war against the people of the country since it came to power in 2014.

“Adivasi land is being snatched away. Forest rights are being diluted. Workers’ rights have been snatched away. Farmers’ laws were brought in without discussing with them. Instead of talking about raging unemployment and jobless growth, we are talking about divisive politics and making enemies within. If this ideology continues to rule us, we are all at an irreversible dangerous path,” she said after receiving the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Award instituted by the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity here on Tuesday.

On allegations of vote tampering by the BJP in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, Ms. Setalvad said there was not going to be semblance of fair elections [Parliament] in 2024. “It is going to be unfair. My question is when will we Indians take to the streets to protest. Have we lost the fire to be able to fight for our basic rights?” she asked.

Ms. Setalvad said people should ask whether they were living in an undeclared emergency today. Young people and activists including Umar Khalid, Gulfishan Fatima, Miran Haider, and Shoma Sen were imprisoned under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It was a counter terror law that was made more stringent in 2014. “Even in a Communist-run State like Kerala, the UAPA has been used and misused, and that is a shock and a shame,” she said.

Remembering Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer as a legal luminary who had cautioned people against the ills of an overarching executive, she said he had an unflinching commitment to delivery of justice. “He told us you cannot touch the basic structure of the Constitution because it was born out a struggle of people who wanted equality, freedom, and non-discrimination,” she said.

T. Asaf Ali, senior lawyer and former Director General of Prosecution, delivered the Krishna Iyer memorial lecture. Prof. (Retd.) K. Aravindakshan, chairman of the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity, presided.