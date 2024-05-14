GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Digital payment system launched in Kochi metro’s feeder autorickshaws

Published - May 14, 2024 01:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters of feeder autorickshaws that operate from Kochi metro stations can henceforth pay for their trip using debit or credit cards and also through different UPI apps and the Kochi-1 card.

The initiative, launched here on Monday by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera, will help improve customer experience in feeder autos. Passengers will be given digital receipt of their payment, ushering in accountability in fare collection, says a release.

The others who were present included Gokul T.G., the additional general manager of KMRL’s urban transport wing; office-bearers of Ernakulam District Auto Drivers’ Cooperative Society, and Nishant Ravindran, chief executive officer of OneDi Smart Mobility, which helped develop the system.

