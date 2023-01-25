HamberMenu
Counting of Sabarimala offerings suspended, TDB informs HC

January 25, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has informed the Kerala High Court that it has suspended counting of ‘Kanikka’ (offerings) at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam from January 25  till February 5 as 200 employee deployed for counting were suffering from fever, chicken pox and other ailments.

The Bench while dealing with a suo motu case relating to the counting of notes and coins, observed that considering the facts and circumstances stated in the reports of the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, the Board could not be found fault with issuing the order suspending the counting of ‘Kanikka’ for the time being.

The court noted that counting of currency notes had already been completed at the Sannidhanam. Now what remained was the counting of coins.

