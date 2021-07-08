Will not leave Cong.: Komatireddy

Member of Parliament from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, one of the first to oppose the appointment of Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and made bitter statements last week, clarified his stand on Thursday.

“Those statements were out of distress, that I was not chosen even after having all the qualification. But that doesn’t mean I would leave the Congress. Designations were never important tor me, my resignation as MP for separate Telangana is evident proof,” he said.

Mr. Venkat Reddy was in Bhongir on Thursday, to pay tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the latter’s 72nd birth anniversary. He garlanded the statue and remembered YSR as a great leader, who brought several reforms in public health, gave free electricity tor farmers and brought Pranahitha-Chevella Project.

Later speaking to media persons, the senior Congress leader said he had been welcomed by various political parties ever since his statements but said he would not leave the Congress.

Asked whether he would step into the Gandhi Bhavan, referring to his recent bitter version, “I’ll not step into Gandhi Bhavan. TPCC has become Telugu Desam Party PCC,” Mr. Venkat Reddy said the success of Congress in ousting the ruing TRS would be possible only by going to people and not by sitting in the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad.

He opined that Congress Committee leaders should tour the constituencies extensively and be available to general public for their grievances. “No one benefits from groupism in the party, we should be united and that only will help defeat KCR,” the four-time legislator said.