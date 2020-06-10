UoH in 651-700 range of QS world university rankings

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been placed in the 651-700 range in the QS World University Rankings 2021 released on Wednesday.

The QS has categorised UoH as an established medium sized public university with high research intensity and comprehensive subject focus. The methodology used six indicators to determine the institutions’ rankings — academic reputation (40%), employer reputation (10%), faculty-student ratio (20%), citations per faculty (20%), proportion of international students (5%) and proportion of international faculty (5%).

A statement from the University said that in the 2021 edition, UoH performed among the top 55% in the QS World University Rankings. At 293 rank globally, the citations per faculty is the strongest indicator for UoH. In citations per faculty it is valued at 95.60 whereas the global median is 49.10. Its citations are at 38,719 for a total of 4196 research papers published during the period 2014-19.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile said the varsity has again been ranked among the top global universities which is an indicator of its good performance. However, noting the slide down in some parameters that has affected the overall ranking, he said the varsity will take steps to strengthen those areas.

“We need to perform better in all key areas of teaching and research to be among the top-300 in the world. I am confident that with the Institution of Eminence tag, UoH will soon be able to reach the highest pedestal,” he said.

QS World University Rankings is a publication of university rankings, published annually by British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). In the 2021 edition of the Rankings, 1604 institutions from 93 locations were covered and 1,002 were finally ranked.