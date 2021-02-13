Politicians can be governors but governors should not do politics:Tamilisai

Calls herself a catalyst and facilitator to help citizens of the State

A 605-page photo book documenting the first year of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan as the Governor of Telangana was released at the Raj Bhavan on Friday. Speaking at the launch of her book, the Governor shared her experiences from the time she assumed office a year back. “Politicians can be governors but governors should not do politics,” said Dr. Soundararajan, who was a practising gynaecologist before becoming one of the top BJP officials in Tamil Nadu.

The book chronicles the many events and functions that the Governor attended. They included 139 visits by the Governor outside Raj Bhavan, hosting 326 visitors at the Raj Bhavan, participation in 40 celebrations and 39 meetings with university officials and educational institutions both physical and virtual due to the COVID pandemic.

“When I took up the office there was dengue fever in the State. I wrote a letter to the State government and the government had acted positively on it. I clearly understand the powers of an elected government and my role as the first citizen,” informed the Governor.

“I have held video conferences with officials of 14 universities and raised the issue of the fate of VCs. I had exhaustive and elaborate discussions with academic staff. I sent a report to the government which is acting on it,” said Dr. Soundararajan who called herself a catalyst and a facilitator to help the citizens of the State.

“I share my birthday with Telangana on June 2. I want to do something for the citizens of the State,” she said.