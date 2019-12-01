‘Police wasted precious time’

The parents of the 27-year-old veterinarian, who was gang-raped and killed, told the members of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday that police played a ‘negative role’ and ‘wasted precious time’, which could have been used to save their daughter’s life.

On Saturday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sent an inquiry committee headed by panel member Shyamala K. Sundar to look into the case.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the bereaved family, Ms. Sundar said that the family told her how they were treated by the police when they went to lodge a missing complaint.

“The police should take action against officers involved in delaying the process of registering the FIR,” she said.

The government should start the State Women’s Commission with immediate effect and have demarcated parking area with surveillance for lorries and trucks, she said.

Ms. Sundar further demanded a government job for the victim’s sister and said that her father, who is working in the education department in Mahabubnagar, should be transferred to Hyderabad with immediate effect to support his wife and younger daughter.

In their preliminary report submitted to the NCW, the panel observed that police delayed taking action in the case and citing jurisdiction limits, asked the family to run around two police stations.

Further, the panel reported that there are no women officers in the team probing the case and police did not give protection to the family.